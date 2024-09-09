Barry D. Moore, 1943-2024 🇺🇸

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Barry D. Moore, 81, of Claremont, N.H., died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. He was born March 28, 1943, in Rutland, Vt., to Harlan and Ethel (Maxham) Moore.

He attended grade school in Bridgewater Corners, graduated from Windsor High School in 1961, then joined the Army National Guard in 1962.

Barry married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Flack, on May 5, 1962. He started his trucking career in 1963, picking up milk cans at local farms, then purchased his first truck. Shortly after, Barry started his own business with two new Mack trucks and did excavation work, log hauling, and aided in the construction of Interstates 89 and 91. After concluding his business in 1982, Barry worked for several other companies, including Jewell Enterprises, F.M. Blood Construction, C&I Construction, and St. Pierre Incorporated.

In between his busy work schedule, Barry enjoyed roller skating, bowling, and camping with friends and family. He was the president of Good Sam Windham Wanderers Camping Club, and spent many winters camping in Florida.

Barry was predeceased by his parents, his brother Conrad Moore, and his sister Audrey Brown.

He is survived by three children Danne Moore of Ludlow, Vt., Deana Burnham of Proctor, Vt., and Darre Moore of Springfield, Vt.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Delores Eastman of Springfield, Vt.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barker Farm, located at 303 Barker Road, Ludlow, Vt., on Sept. 14, at 2 p.m.