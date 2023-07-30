Barrett O. Skrypeck, 1973-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Barrett Owen Skrypeck, 50, passed away at his home on Monday morning, July 24, 2023, after an eight-year battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 21, 1973, in Dunkirk, N.Y., the son of Robert and Johnette (Domanski) Skrypeck. He attended Holyoke Community College, earning an associate’s degree in art; Westfield State College, earning a bachelor’s degree in art education; and Ohio University, earning a master’s of fine arts in painting.

He married Rebecca Taylor on April 21, 2003, in New Orleans, La.

Barrett taught in the Springfield School System and with Community College of Vermont for many years. He designed, built, and painted sets for the Springfield Drama Department.

He enjoyed refurbishing homes, fishing, cooking, eating, gardening, working on cars, and was an avid bicyclist and motorcyclist.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca of Springfield, and brother Lincoln Skrypeck of Washington state.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a sister Liberty Dagenais.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Prouty Bike Ride at Medical Healthcare Advancement, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive (HB7070), Lebanon, NH 03756, or at www.getinvolved.darthmouth-hitchcock.org, or to the Springfield High School Drama Department at 303 South Street Springfield, VT 05156.