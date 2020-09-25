Barbara M. Young, 1933-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Barbara M. Young, 87, passed away at the Springfield Health and Rehab Center Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was born June 23, 1933 in Claremont, N.H., the daughter of Joseph and Mercedes (Coutermarsh) Landry. She attended schools in Claremont.

On Oct. 21, 1950, she married Clyde H. “Butch” Young in Springfield, Vt. He predeceased her Dec. 5, 2001.

Barbara was employed at Vermont Research, Springfield Super Dry Cleaners, and later at the Hanson Court Nursing Home in Springfield. She enjoyed helping and caring for others and was always willing to volunteer or lend a helping hand.

She enjoyed dancing, music, and quilting. She made quilts for all of her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons Ronald C. Young of Weathersfield and Richard F. Young of Barre; two daughters Deborah L. Daniels of Charlestown and Laurie J. Young of Springfield; two brothers Bruce Landry of Holyoke, Mass. and Robert Landry of Ascutney; one sister Carol Ann Landry of Turner Falls, Fla.; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Butch; three brothers Donald, Raymond, and Ralph Landry; and two sisters Norma Gagnon and Dorothy Shuto.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Weathersfield Bow Cemetery in Weathersfield. Reverend Malcolm Fowler will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bayada Hospice, 1222 Putney Rd., Suite 107, Brattleboro, VT 05301. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.