Barbara M. Gordon, 1935-2021

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Barbara M. (Snow) Gordon, 85, died Saturday, April 24, 2021 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born Aug. 28, 1935 in Sunderland, Vt., daughter of Floyd and Florence Snow. She attended Arlington High School in Arlington, Vt. She later married Willis L. Gordon Sr., from Andover, Nov. 30, 1952.

Barbara spent most of her adult life as a loving wife and dedicated mother and grandmother. Barbara worked at Idlenot Restaurant as a cook in Londonderry, also a waitress at the Red Clover Lodge in South Londonderry. Willis and Barbara owned a Texaco station and restaurant in Londonderry for many years. She loved chatting with her children, grandchildren, and friends. She loved family gatherings, cooking, sewing, and playing a game of cards. Barbara and Willis had a seasonal home in Bethlehem, Fla. and spent many winters there.

Barbara is survived by her five children, Willis Jr. and wife Cindy of New York, Laurie Wachlin and husband Chuck of Minnesota, Dustin Sr. and wife Sheila of Londonderry, Steven and wife Donna of New York, Deborah Blackmer and friend of Londonderry; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Barbara is also survived by a half-brother, Clinton Snow, and half-sister Mary Kerner. She was predeceased by her husband Willis in 2019, two sisters, and one brother.

A celebration of life will be held May 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Dustin and Sheila Gordon residence, 3031 Route 11, Londonderry, Vt.