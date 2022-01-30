Barbara Levanovich, 1928-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Barbara Levanovich, 93, formerly of Springfield, Vermont, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021 at her home in Charlevoix, Michigan.

She was born July 29, 1928 in Middlebury, Vermont, daughter of David and Della (Parkhill) Irons.

On Nov. 26, 1949 she married Harry Levanovich who predeceased her in 1994.

She is survived by her three sons: Jeffrey, Peter, and Scott Levanovich and by her four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on May 14, 2022 at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont followed by a burial in Oakland Cemetery. Reverend Michael Mario will officiate.