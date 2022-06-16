Barbara L. LeMire, 1934-2022

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Barbara L. LeMire, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, Fla. following a brief illness. She was 88 years young.

Born in Bristol, R.I. on February 6, 1934, Barbara was the youngest daughter of Rosalia (Pimentel) and Jose Aguiar. She graduated from Colt Memorial High School in 1951. While vacationing in Florida, Barbara met and eventually married Leo LeMire in 1952. Together, they raised their family in Bristol until relocating to Mount Holly, Vt. in 1972, where they became the proud owners of the former Dairy Bar in the adjacent town of Ludlow. They owned and operated the Dairy Bar for the better part of 10 years. Barbara and Leo later moved to Proctorsville, Vt. where Barbara worked in food services at the Cavendish Elementary School until her retirement in 1996. She greatly enjoyed her time with the children at school and will be fondly remembered by many.

Barbara loved being with family and friends as well as traveling. She was fiercely proud of her Portuguese heritage and was lucky enough to travel to Portugal with Leo later in life. She was a communicant of Holy Name of Mary Church in Proctorsville, Vt. where she served on the Altar Society for many years. She was predeceased by her husband Leo in 1992. In 2000 she was lucky enough to find love again, and married John P. Morgan, who passed away in 2005. In 2008 Barbara moved to Stuart, Fla. where she spent the rest of her time enjoying life to the fullest and making many friends.

Barbara is survived by her children, Denise (Sean) Bartlett of Stuart, Fla., Douglas (Barbara) LeMire of Chester, Vt., Diane (Donald) Stevens of Shelburne, Vt., and David LeMire of East Providence, R.I.; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister Pauline Marabello of Bristol, R.I., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Delores Aguiar, Manual Aguiar, Joseph Aguiar, Alvaro Aguiar, Mary Biancuzzo, Adeline Balzano, Helen Guarniere, and Lenora Medeiros.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Black River Good Neighbor Services, 37B Main St., Ludlow, VT. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Church, 577 Wood St., Bristol, RI.