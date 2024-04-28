Barbara I. Amidon, 1936-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Barbara I. Amidon of Springfield, Vt., passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Barbara was born on Jan. 17, 1936, to Irvin and Dorothy Pockette, in Rutland, Vt.

Barbara graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, Vt., and subsequently married Frederick Amidon, also of Rutland. The two enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Fred’s passing in September 2023.

Four children survive Barbara: Jennifer (and Ray) Byrd, Raleigh, N.C.; Fred (and Patty) Amidon, Cornish, N.H.; Sue Gifford of Wade, N.C.; and Michelle (and Allen) Kuusela of Springfield, Vt. She had six grandchildren, including Jessica Sheckler, Raleigh, N.C.; Marshall Coats, Johnson, Vt.; Sara Brooks of Wade, N.C.; Miles Gifford, Wade, N.C.; Stephanie Gifford, Wade, N.C.; and Hunter Kuusela, Springfield, Vt. Barbara also left four great-grandchildren.

An avid fan of Elvis, Barbara enjoyed a recent trip to Graceland, and took extensive pleasure in her dog (Vinnie) and cat (Bandit). She also enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, and going to the beach.

She will be sorely missed.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., assisted with the arrangements.