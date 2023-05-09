Barbara G. Fossi, 1924-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – Barbara G. Fossi, 99, passed away on Friday evening, May 5, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt., with her children by her side. She was born February 5, 1924, in Perkinsville, Vt., the daughter of Wilbur and Hattie (Heald) Gould. She attended Springfield Schools, graduating from Springfield High School with the class of 1942.

She married Thomas E. Fossi. He predeceased her in 1987.

Barbara worked in the offices at Bryant Grinder in Springfield for several years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, gardening, going to yard sales, and was a Red Sox fan.

She is survived by her son Daniel Fossi and his wife Karen; her daughter Cheryl Carrara and her husband Chet; six grandchildren Sarah Roth, Daniel Fossi, Laura Michael, Heather Fossi, Jason Carrara, and Justin Carrara; six great-grandchildren Matthew Roth, Kyle Roth, Emma Roth, Ivan Carrara, Landynn Carrara, and Adrianna Carrara. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, and her seven siblings Helen, Winifred, Eleanor, Marjorie, Frank, Maurice, and Raymond.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Mark Newton will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant view Cemetery in Chester, Vt.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gill Odd Fellows Home Activities Fund, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149.