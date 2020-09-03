Barbara A. Streator, 2020

S. BURLINGTON, Vt. – Barbara Ann (Morrison) Streator, 94, previously of Westmore, Vt., left this earthly life peacefully Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 while at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

On Aug. 22, 2020, a small graveside service and burial for Barbara was held in Westmore, Vt., attended by her son Michael (Lori) of Underhill, Vt., and her daughters Stacey Archer of Lafayette, Ind. and Rondi Whitney (James Whitney) of Brandon, Vt. Barbara graduated from Springfield High School with the Class of 1941. Visit the Stephen C. Gregory and Son online site for a full obituary and tribute to Barbara and her life journey.