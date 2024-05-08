Barbara A. Stoodley, 1951-2024

LOMPOC, Calif. – With sadness we report the passing, after a long illness, of Barbara Ann (Fenderson) Stoodley (May 31, 1951 – April 20, 2024), in Lompoc, Calif. She was the daughter of Ernest and Marjorie (Drew) Fenderson of Charlestown, N.H. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Dr. Roland Stoodley, and her older sister Virginia (Fenderson) Poisson Pere. She leaves behind an older sister Joanne (Fenderson) Reed and her husband Loren Reed of Charlestown, N.H., and an older brother G.K. Fenderson and his partner Shelton Ramey of Acworth, N.H. She is also survived by her nieces Heather (Poisson) Blackwelder and Betsy (Knight) Mellish, her nephews Fred Poisson Jr. and Aaron Knight, and their spouses and children; and Roland’s children Keith, Karen, Dawna, Darcy, and Holley. She was predeceased by her niece Martha (Thomas) Faxon.

I would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that Keith and Karen gave to Barbara. They were so caring. She was rightly proud of her academic achievements, which included advanced nursing degrees and a bachelor’s degree from Keene State College. She was devoted to her two golden retrievers, and her cat Wendy. She took her golden retriever service dogs to different facilities, so that people in nursing homes and hospitals could pet them.

On Sunday, May 26, an informal remembrance gathering will be held at the home of her brother G.K. Fenderson, 384 Grout Hill Road, Acworth, N.H., at 1 p.m., followed by a brief garden tour. Please bring memories and stories only; food and drinks will be provided. For information, call 603-835-6439, or email Hyddude@myfairpoint.net. All who knew and loved Barbie are welcome. A private burial service will be held later.