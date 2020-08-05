Barbara A. Peterson, 1939-2020

STRATFORD, Conn. – Barbara Ann Shiroky Peterson, a lifetime resident of Stratford, Conn., succumbed to cancer July 28, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Julianna Selepes Shiroky, Barbara was born April 20, 1939. Among her survivors is her sister Sandy (Peter) MacGillivray of Springfield, Vt. She matriculated at Stratford High School, Southern Connecticut State College, and Sacred Heart University. She was employed by the law firm of Brennan, Daly and McNamara, the Bank Mart, and retired as administrative assistant to the president of Bridgeport Hospital. Volunteer service was important to Barbara throughout her life. During her working years, she served on the board of the Center for Women and Families. Following her retirement, she volunteered for several years at Bridgeport Hospital until her illness prevented her from doing so.

Barbara was an avid reader and walker. She enjoyed travel to six continents, summers at the Maine coast with her grandchildren, theater and the arts, and especially time with family and friends. She was a passionate UConn women’s basketball fan.

Many thanks to all who prayed for Barbara during her illness. It made such a difference.

Barbara was extremely grateful for the excellent medical care she received at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Park Avenue Medical Center, Bridgeport Hospital, Stratford VNA, and Griswold Home Care, as well as at Maine Health Cancer Care Center and New England Cancer Specialists. In addition, Barbara could never say enough about how much she appreciated the love, support, care, and compassion of her immediate family and close friends and neighbors.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service and burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue in Stratford. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Barbara’s memory to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Park Avenue Medical Center Smilow Closer to Free or Bridgeport Hospital Foundation Bridgeport Hospital Foundation.

For a full obituary, please go to www.adzimafuneralhome.com.