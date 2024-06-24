Barbara A. Nichols, 1930-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Barbara A. Nichols passed away on June 19, 2024, at Pine Heights in Brattleboro. Barbara was born on Jan. 28, 1930, in Bellows Falls, to Reuben Merrill and Flora Hussey. Barbara worked at Robertson Paper Mill for over 30 years. Barbara marred Fredrick Nichols, who predeceased her. One of Barbara’s favorite things to do was play bingo.

Barbara is survived by her son Gary and his wife Carol of Westminster; her grandchildren Amber and Jennifer; as well as six great-grandchildren; and sisters Madeline Taylor, Arlene Blake, and Lorna Merrill. She is predeceased by her parents and husband; as well as her brothers Robert, Kenney, Winston, and Edward Merrill; her sisters Nancy Narchewicz and Olive Jimerson; and grandson Gregory.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday June 26, from 1-2 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. A Graveside service will take place following, at the New Cemetery in Westminster, Vt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.