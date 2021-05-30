Barbara A. Gulli, 1939-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Barbara A. Gulli, 81, of Ludlow, Vt., entered the kingdom of heaven peacefully in her home with her family at her side, Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was born June 15, 1939 to Wesley and Elizabeth (Baker) Hatfield.

Barb graduated Glens Falls High N.Y. 1956 and pursued her higher education in Boston, Massachusetts at Simmons College and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Her dormitory was across the street from a Northeastern University Fraternity in Brookline, Mass. and she met Nicholas Gulli, PLS of Irvington, N.Y. while playing bridge. Nick and Barb were shortly thereafter married in the Boston Public Gardens.

They moved to Longmeadow, Mass. in 1969 where Barb started her career at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, Mass. as an ICU nurse and later became a critical care nursing instructor. Barb also continued nursing as a per diem nurse at Springfield, Vt. where she practiced well into her 70s. Nursing was truly her life’s calling, as her purpose in life was taking care of others and making people feel important, comfortable, and happy.

Barb and Nick started their family in Easton, Mass. and purchased property and the Academy on Lake Pauline in Ludlow, Vt. where they often hosted ski weekends for students of Oliver Ames High School. Barb and Nick spend nearly every weekend and all vacations skiing at Okemo and Round Top and lounging at the lake with many close friends in Ludlow, Vt. The Gulli’s retired to Vermont in 1987 where they opened a land surveying and septic system design business where Barb was a rod man, draftsman, and the general manager. Barb enjoyed helping her husband salvage old barns and buildings and recycling the materials by constructing houses on the property along Lake Pauline. In all, three homes were built, and the half-mile Gulli Road is labeled on Google maps and is one on the most prominent neighborhoods in Ludlow, Vt.

Barb had many things that brought joy and light to her life including gardening, reading, playing games, skiing, golfing, traveling with family and friends, and going to the beach at her Brothers in Westerly, R.I. She was an avid Red Sox fan and as season ticket holder went to many games with family and friends. She would regularly have Wednesday night dinners with friends, which she truly enjoyed. Barb was truly blessed over the years with wonderful neighbors and beautiful friends. Most of all, Barb cherished her moments with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as is evidenced by the numerous pictures that adorn her home.

After Barb retired, she was an active volunteer as a member of the Ludlow Garden Club, Black River Good Neighbors Center, Fletcher Memorial Library, and working the election polls in Ludlow.

Barb was predeceased by her parents, husband Nick, and brother Robert Hatfield of Westerly, R.I. She leaves behind her son Dominick and wife Shelly (Gregerson) of Stockton, Calif.; daughter Melissa and husband Mike Jorgensen of Nottingham, N.H.; grandchildren Natali (Gulli) and husband Alfonso Ron, Martina Gulli, and Nick Gulli, all of Stockton, Calif., and Jeremiah and Maria Jorgensen of Nottingham, N.H.; as well as step grandson Cliff Jorgensen of Ossipee, N.H. Barb was blessed with two great-granddaughters, Mia Marie Gulli and Olivia Penelope Ron. She also leaves two sisters-in-law, Clare Hoover of Middletown, Conn. and Cynthia Hatfield of Westerly, R.I. as well as two nieces and a nephew.

Barb’s ashes will be distributed by family along with Nick’s at the Academy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fletcher Memorial Library and Black River Good Neighbors.

The Family would like to send heartfelt gratitude to VNH Hospice for their outstanding care and guidance, especially Barb’s team of providers, Carol, Heidi, Anna, and Dr. Caloras.

The family will host calling hours Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. at Barb’s home, 182 Gulli Rd., to share loving memories of Barb. BYOB, BYOC (chairs).