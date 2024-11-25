Arthur G. Willard, 1938-2024 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Arthur G. Willard of Rockingham Road passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Veterans Hospital in White River Junction, Vt. Art was born on Nov. 6, 1938, in Westminster, Vt., the son of Ralph and Lottie Comstock Willard. He attended schools in Bellows Falls, and graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1958, after which he served in the Navy. Following his time in the Navy, he worked for Melanson Roofers and later for Whitney Blake, where he retired. Art was a member of Pierce Lawton American Legion in Bellows Falls. He enjoyed woodworking, watching Red Sox and Patriots games, and especially high school football.

On Feb. 14, 1999, in Rockingham, Vt., he married Clara Wilson, who survives him. Others who survive are three sons David, Kevin (Pam), and Eric (Melissa); two daughters Tamara (Warren) Richardson and Jessica (Kevin) Shanahan; three stepchildren Butch (Dianna) Wilson, Vivian (Charles) Layton, and Patrick (Buffie) Wilson; and one sister Grace Parrott.

He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and four siblings. A graveside service will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Pierce Lawton American Legion or the VA Hospital in White River Junction.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.