Anthony W. Nunes, 1951-2021

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Anthony W. Nunes, 69, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. He was born Nov. 8, 1951 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Anthony J. and Josephine (Rachiski) Nunes. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1969 as well as completing the co-op course.

He was employed as a machinist with Bryant Grinder, Jones & Lamson, and Chamberlin Machine Tool. He enjoyed nature and being outdoors, fishing, walking, and photography. He was a very creative person and enjoyed DIY projects.

He is survived by his daughter Jessica Blake and her husband Westley of North Springfield; one brother Stan Nunes and his wife Robin of Springfield; three sisters Jane Hoisington and her husband Don of Lynchburg, Va., Rose Thow of Springfield, and Sandy Thompson and her husband Randy of Perkinsville; four grandchildren Aiden, Colin, Brianna, and Zoey; Godson Leighton Alexander of Woodstock; aunt Sophie Aumand and her husband Turk of North Walpole, N.H.; and also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.