Andrew Dufresne service announcement

REGION – The family of Andrew (Andy) V. Dufresne, who passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024, would like to announce his funeral services.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 12-2 p.m., at the American Legion Post #29 in Claremont, N.H. Lunch will be provided.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m., at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick, Vt., followed by a reception at St. Norbert’s Julian Room.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial gift be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans, 215 North Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05001.