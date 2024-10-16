Andrew Augustinovich, 1928-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Andrew Augustinovich, 95, died on Saturday morning, Oct. 12, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born on Dec. 13, 1928, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Nicholas and Anna (Laskevich) Augustinovich. He graduated from Springfield High School, and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War era.

Andrew married Avis Laber in Springfield, Vt.

He was employed as a quality control manager with the Bryant Grinder Company in Springfield, Vt., for over 30 years.

He enjoyed woodworking, photography, camping, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.

Andrew is survived by his wife Avis, and daughters Diane Hebda (Jerome) of Grand Isle, Vt., and Donna Westcott (Robert Jr.) of Unity, N.H. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, and by his brothers Alexander, Nicholas, Walter, and John Augustinovich.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m., at the North Springfield Baptist Church. The Rev. Joanne Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.