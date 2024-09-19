Andon C. Wilson, 1952-2024 🇺🇸

BRISTOL, Vt. – Andon Charles “Sandy” Wilson, born Feb. 27, 1952, in Leicester, Vt., lost his battle with heart failure Aug. 3, 2024, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Mass. Sandy will be cremated and placed at his family plot in Bristol, Vt.

A memorial service will be held Oct. 5, at 10 a.m., at the Baptist Church, 2258 Main Street, Cavendish, Vt.

Andon served in the Navy from April 10, 1969, to Feb. 12, 1970, when he was honorably discharged from the service. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign wars Post 7823. He was a member of the American Legion for 55 years, mostly at the local Ludlow Post 36, and enjoyed serving his community through his membership. He also served the community of Bristol, Vt., as a volunteer firefighter, and obtained his license as a propane gas installer, and worked for his uncle delivering oil. He enjoyed travelling to Virginia Beach, taking his daughter to amusement parks and beaches, and attending her school events. Sandy fondly remembered his summers camping out near Red Bridge, and enjoyed the company at the lakeside. Sandy also enjoyed his time in Virginia Beach.

Andon was survived by his daughter Donnia Blagrove. He was predeceased by his parents Donald Edward Wilson and Anne “Lovell” Wilson, and his wife Donna Angella “Ellis” Wilson, whom he married April 8, 2008. She tragically passed away May 28, 2009, of cancer.