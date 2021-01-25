Amber J. Dwinell, 1987-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Amber Jean (Lyon) Dwinell, born June 9, 1987, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 11, 2021. Amber was a very talented young woman with a heart of gold. She could brighten up the darkest of days with her brilliant personality and humor.

Amber leaves behind her father Roland Lyon and his companion Ellen of Bellows Falls, Vt.; her mother Charlene Hobbs and her husband Bobby of Walpole, N.H.; and her siblings Velma Lyon and her family of North Walpole, N.H., Bertrand Lyon of Bellows Falls, Vt., Sheena Lyon and her family of Bellows Falls, Vt., and Shaena Lyon and her family of Springfield, Vt. Amber also leaves behind her six children Jayden, Kayliegh, Matthew, Josiah, Kaegyn, and Lila, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and a great number of extended family and friends.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.