Allan W. Blank, 1940-2024 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Allan W. Blank, of Green Street in Bellows Falls, passed away on Dec. 4, 2024, at his home. Allan was born on May 5, 1940, in Johnson City, N.Y., to William and Pauline (King) Blank. After Allan graduated from high school, he entered the United States Air Force, and also served in the Air Force Reserve. After retiring from the Air Force, Allan owned and operated several businesses, spending most of his time with his last business decorating trade shows.

Allan married Mary (Doe) Blank in November of 1990, who predeceased him in April 2023.

Allan is survived by his children Patrick Blank, Patricia Adams, and Mary Elizabeth Morgan.

A burial of Allan’s ashes will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls in the spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.