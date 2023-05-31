Alice Winot, 1928-2023

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Alice M. Winot, 94, passed away on Friday morning, May 19, 2023, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born June 28, 1928, in Lincoln, Vt., the daughter of Walter and Violet (Lattimore) Cram. She attended schools in the Lincoln area, and graduated from Springfield High School with the class of 1947.

She married Kenneth Winot. He predeceased her in December 2015.

Alice was employed as a machinist at Mack Molding in Cavendish for 30 years.

She was a wonderful cook, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint. She also enjoyed flower gardening and making wedding cakes.

She is survived by her four sons Robert Winot, Vernard “Joe” Winot and his wife Darlene, Walter Winot and his wife Susan, and Kevin Winot and his wife Debbie; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her siblings Kenneth, Howard, Charles, Jim, and Marylou.

Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville, at the convenience of the family.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.