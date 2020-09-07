Alice S. Lohutko, 1952-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Alice S. (Blanchard) Lohutko, 68, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Feb. 3, 1952 in Springfield, Vt., daughter of Paul W. and Charlotte M. (Gillies) Blanchard. She graduated from Stamford High School in Stamford, Conn. and received her bachelor’s degree from Norwich University.

Alice had been employed as an ombudsman for Vermont Legal Aid Inc. in Springfield. Prior to that, she was a librarian at the Whiting Library in Chester, Vt. and was a volunteer coordinator at New Beginnings in Springfield.

A devout lover of cats, she considered herself the ultimate cat lady. She enjoyed reading, performing mental math calculations to the amazement of everyone present, loved knick-knacks and was a collector of all things, especially tea pots and cat-themed items. She loved a good mystery and relished true crime stories and TV shows. Alice had her own unique brand of retail therapy and would often walk around a store picking out items to enjoy for several moments before placing them back for someone else to find. Alice was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who lived for her husband, children, and grandchild.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years Gary J. Lohutko; daughter Kate E. Lohutko and her husband Tyler Dion of Essex; and son Matthew Lohutko and his wife Jennifer of Claremont, N.H.; her grandson Carter; a brother Ken Blanchard of Poultney, Vt.; and a sister Nancy Blanchard of Saint Clair Shores, Mich.; and many nieces, nephews, a grand puppy, and grand kitties.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Davis Memorial Chapel is limited to 50% capacity and masks are required. Alice’s family asks that if you’re able to please wear blue, as this was Alice’s favorite color. Accessorizing with cats is also welcomed as Alice had many cat-themed accessories of her own.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.