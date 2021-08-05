Alice M. Albro, 1927-2021

WALPOLE, N.H. – Alice “Richie” May Albro, 93, of County Road, passed away at her home Saturday, July 31, 2021. She was born Oct. 7, 1927 in Providence, R.I., to Dennis and Alice (Sandin) Richmond.

Richie was raised by her father and stepmother, Virginia “Dot” Wilcox, whom gave she and her sister each a choice upon graduating high school: they would pay for either a traditional wedding or for college. Richie chose education. Her wedding to Wallace Albro in October of 1947, therefore, was a more modest affair than it may have been, but bonded them for life nonetheless. The pair would go on to run two businesses together: Wally Albro Builders and Cheever Tire Co.

Richie owned and raised registered Morgan horses and pedigree schnauzer and havanese dogs, winning many awards. She was highly involved with the Walpole 4-H equestrian program. Richie taught children, including her grandchildren, riding and animal husbandry and facilitated opportunities to compete in horse shows with their horses and ponies. She was a member of the Walpole Grange and Eastern Star in Alstead.

Richie also loved to travel. She and Wallace visited many states across the nation in their motor home, especially enjoying trips with their grandchildren to the Fryeburg Fair in Maine. She also had many adventures with longtime friend and neighbor Martha Kingsbury to dog shows and other attractions.

Ultimately, Richie Albro was nothing if not interesting. She loved reading, drinking coffee at night, western movies, red nail polish, and later on Rocket Raccoon.

She is predeceased by her parents, sister Ruth Holden, and husband Wallace. She is survived by her son Dennis and daughter-in-law Debbie; her sister Marilyn Kasparin; three grandchildren Nate Albro, Denise Morrill, and Alissa Cruccitti, one great-grandchild, Mina Karmen.

There will be a graveside service Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Village Cemetery in Walpole, N.H. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.