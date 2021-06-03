Alice A. White, 1953-2021

ATHENS, Vt. – Alice A. White, 67, of McKusker Road, died May 27, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Dec. 12, 1953, in Tulsa, Okla., the daughter of Richard and Catherine (Barrett) Leary. She attended schools in Bellows Falls, worked at the D&R General Store in Cambridgeport, and at Silver Forest in Bellows Falls. She enjoyed watching birds, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

On July 16, 1988, in Athens, Vt., she married Raymond White who survives. She is also survived by two sons Gary Gay Jr. and Steven Gay; two daughters Carrie-Ann Riendeau and Theresa Parent; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

On June 5, 2021, from 12-1 p.m., there will be calling hours followed by a 1 p.m. service at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt.