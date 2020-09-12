Alfred L. Duquette, 1940-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Alfred Leo Duquette, longtime resident of both Springfield and Charleston, Vt., passed away Aug. 22, 2020 after a short battle of cancer. Al was born and raised in Springfield June 4, 1940, the son of Leo and Eva Duquette. Al spent many years in the machine tool industry in Springfield, working in such well-known industries as Jones & Lamson and Fellows Gear Shaper. Al later moved north, settling in Charleston, where he married Janet (Bowen) and worked at Tivoly Inc. in Derby Line. Al spent 10 years working at Tivoly before retiring.

Al and Janet spent many years creating and selling wooden crafts at their business A&J Woodcrafts. Their creations live on all across the U.S. and Canada as treasures of their owners.

Al also loved to hunt and to be in the woods. He hunted with family both in Vermont and in the west. Al harvested many trophies, some of which are recognized by the Vermont Big Game and Trophy Club. Al and Janet spent many years restoring antique cars and trucks and were longtime members of the Vermont Chapter of the Cars of Yesteryear. Their cars and pick-up won numerous trophies at shows across Vermont.

Al was predeceased by his father Leo Duquette, mother Eva Duquette, brother George Duquette, and sisters Anna Egan and Marie Weldon. Al is survived by his loving wife and life partner Janet; brothers Raymond Duquette, Wayne Duquette, Roger Duquette, David Duquette; sisters Leona Blodgett, Lena Stocker, Helen Berguin, Eileen Duquette, Linda Usle, Sandra Holt, and Nancy Duquette; children Juanita Frizzell and her husband Bruce, Robert Duquette and his partner Jen, and Wanda Clement and her husband Jon; Janet’s children Diane Whipple and her husband Dan, Gary Bowen and his partner Danielle, and Emily Blake and her husband Kevin; and by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Al was greatly loved and will be missed. Graveside services will be held in Charleston at the discretion of the family. Donations may be made to Dartmouth Hitchcock Oncology Department, 1080 Hospital Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Online condolences may be made at www.curtis-britch.com.