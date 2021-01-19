Alfred Ducharme, 1950-2020

BARRE, Vt. – Alfred “Pete” Ducharme, a longtime shoreline resident, passed away suddenly Dec. 26, 2020. Pete was born in Barre, Vt., June 29, 1950. He leaves behind his daughter Nicole Ducharme, her partner Shane Bartlett, and their children Conner and Makenna Bartlett; his son Andrew Ducharme and his daughter Emma Ducharme; his significant other Justine Lyons; his ex-wife and friend Cheryl Livingston; and his beloved dog Sammy. He will be greatly missed.

Pete was self-employed and owned a local community business, AP Ducharme, where he crafted monuments and headstones. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors, and he always loved his home state of Vermont. In his kids’ younger years, he coached soccer and was very involved in the Soccer Club of Guilford.

Pete also spent many winters on the Okemo Ski Patrol. He was well respected as a talented leader on the mountain – his friends described him as the heart and soul of the ski patrol – and a source of wise, thoughtful advice and mentorship for many friends and fellow patrollers. He was also known for his witty and sarcastic sense of humor, which kept a smile on the face of anyone around him.

Pete was a hardworking man and a loving father, PaPup, and friend. He will be missed by many extended family and friends in both Vermont and Connecticut.

Due to the current state of Connecticut guidelines, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Ski Patrol, 133 S Van Gordon St., Ste. 100, Lakewood, CO 80228, www.nspserves.org/donate, or any other charitable organization that reminds you of Pete.

