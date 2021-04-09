Alberta G. Rogenski, 1930-2021

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Alberta G. Rogenski, 90, died March 26, 2021. She was born Aug. 17, 1930 in Underhill, Vt., the daughter of Ralph and Glenna (Grenier) King. Mrs. Rogenski worked in Bellows Falls, Vt. as a store clerk.

On July 6,1948, she married Richard Rogenski in Fairfax, Vt. who predeceased her in 2009. Alberta was also predeceased by her son Richard. She is survived by two sons Albert and Dennis.

A graveside committal service will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Westminster, Vt. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. will be assisting with the arrangements.