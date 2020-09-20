Albert J. Gaudette, 1952-2020

HYDE PARK, Vt. – Albert James Gaudette, 67, died at the Copley Medical Center in Morrisville, Vt., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. He was born Sept. 20, 1952 in Hartland, Vt., the son of Francis and Lucile (Potwin) Gaudette. His intellectual disability took him to the Brandon Training School in Brandon. Albert has always had caregivers that looked after him. For the past four years, he has been loved and cared for by Victor Twiggs and his wife Salome Mukankusi in Hyde Park, Vt.

Albert was a very unique and special person. He found pleasure and enjoyment in the outdoors, loved the changing of the seasons, the beauty of nature, especially flowers and in particular sunflowers, rides with his caregivers to Burlington and McDonald’s restaurant, a sharp dress suit, and a good discussion about the weather.

Albert was predeceased by his parents, and three brothers Walter Mark Gaudette, Marvin John Gaudette, and infant brother Alan Roy Gaudette. He is survived by his sister Marybelle Riendeau of Rockingham; a brother Paul Gaudette of Hartland; nephew Francis R. Riendeau Jr. of South Prince George, Va.; nieces Debbie Houle of Athens and Annette Beers of Walpole, N.H.; two aunts Jean Brown of Windsor and Marion Knolls of Northern Vermont; his caregivers Victor Twiggs and Salome Mukankusi of Hype Park; and the many friends he made over the years.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, Vt. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Cemetery in Windsor.

Condolences for his family and friends may be made at an online guest book at www.kinghtfuneralhomes.com.