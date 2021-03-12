Adeline F. Barker, 1938-2021

S. LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Adeline Flora Barker, formerly of Smith Haven Lane, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Gill Home in Ludlow. She was born July 17, 1938 in Oneida, N.Y., the youngest daughter of Ralph and Ruth (Rowley) Soper. Her father was a Seventh Day Baptist minister and moved the family to Arkansas when Addy was a child.

While Addy was attending nursing school in Little Rock, she met the love of her life, Richard Barker from Londonderry, who was in the Air Force. They were married Feb. 15, 1959. After Dick’s tour in Marquette, Mich., they and their daughter, Andrea, returned to Londonderry.

Addy was the first employee (receptionist) of Mountain Valley Medical Clinic, retiring 31 years later in 2006 as office manager. She was a member of the Eastern Star (Jamaica Order) and Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad. She was very active with her church family from the First Baptist Church in South Londonderry and had been their beloved organist.

Adeline is survived by her two daughters, Andrea Foster of Hardwick, Vt. and Tammy Sisson of Missouri; two brothers, Harley Soper of Beaumont, Texas and Herbert Soper of Winston-Salem, N.C.; five grandchildren, Arianna Dawley Anton, Nicole Foster, Allison Foster, Collin Moulton, and George Moulton; and three great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Riley Anton, and Azailya L’Esperance; sister-in-law Betty Barker; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and six siblings.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., is assisting with the arrangements. The family would like to thank all who cared for Addy.