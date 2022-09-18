Zilpha Mae (Hilliard) Thompson, 1943-2022

CHARLESTON, Vt. – Zilpha Mae Thompson of Charleston, Vt. died on Sept. 12, 2022 after a long illness, at home with her husband George and son Randy at her side. Zilpha was born May 19, 1943 in Bennington, Vt. to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Hilliard of Manchester, Vt.

Zilpha attended schools in Manchester and was a graduate of Burr & Burton Seminary. At the age of 37, she decided to further her education in the health care field and went on to Claremont, N.H. Vo-Tech to receive her degree as an occupational therapist assistant. She took a year off and then went back again to get her degree as a registered nurse. Zilpha and her family were so proud she was able to do this despite her handicap.

While residing in Springfield, Vt., she worked a number of years for visiting nurses of Springfield and also as a traveling nurse for professional nurses of Burlington. Upon retirement, she moved to Echo Lake of Charleston with her husband George.

Zilpha was predeceased by her parents and two brothers Kenneth Jr. of Boston and Berty of Manchester. She was also predeceased by her son Douglas of Springfield.

Zilpha is survived by her husband George of 60 years and her son Randy and his wife Sandy of Perkinsville, Vt. and three grandchildren Dana Thompson of Claremont, N.H., Nick Thompson of Baltimore, Vt., and John McCarthy and wife Megan of Springfield, and also five great-grandchildren.

Zilpha’s wish is there will be no service, but a family get together at the lake at a later date in her memory. Many thanks to friends, neighbors, special friend Sheila, Dr. Primeau of IPHC, staff at visiting nurses of Newport and NEK Homecare, and especially Penny, that all helped with her care these last few years. Donations in her memory may be made to Orleans Essex VNA & Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855 or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please visit www.awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.