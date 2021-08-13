The young, young at heart, and My Community Nurse Project

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – My Community Nurse Project is a nonprofit agency providing care, safety checks, and advocacy for members of the six towns, including Londonderry, South Londonderry, Peru, Landgrove, Weston, and Andover. These services are offered by Regina Downer, R.N, M.S., a community nurse advocate and the sole employee of MCNP. As always, there is never a charge to the client for services, some of which include medication checks, assistance with medical appointments including telemedical visits, and advocacy when needed.

Since the launch of MCNP, members of the mountain towns have supported MCNP through donations. A great example of the generosity of the community is the lemonade stand managed by Ethan Moore, a fourth grade student at the Mountain School. Ethan has been fundraising for various community agencies for over a year. During the Londonderry parade, he hosted the lemonade stand in the Londonderry Plaza and earned $75 on behalf of MCNP. His previous fundraising efforts have totaled over $500, and he states that he will continue to design ways to raise funds that will help others. Thank you, Ethan!

The “Young at Heart” attended a dinner party sponsored by MCNP at Jake’s Restaurant July 21. Those who attended celebrated friendship, enjoyed conversation and delicious food, and had an opportunity to meet and thank the MCNP volunteers who prepared and delivered hot meals to them twice weekly during the winter of Covid. Thank you to Tad Kingsley, owner of Jake’s and our server Stacy, who happily and efficiently managed the event, always with a smile for our attendees!

MCNP is expanding the nursing services with an addition to the staff. Kathy Shuster, R.N., BSN, will begin home visiting members of our community this month in a part-time position. Kathy brings many years of professional experience in long-term care and will be an asset to My Community Nurse Project. Community members may access care by calling 802-772-5607.

Donations are welcome, appreciated, and never taken for granted! Please send donations to MCNP, P.O. Box 57, Weston, VT 05161.