WRCP T-shirt fundraiser

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The West River Community Project (WRCP) will be hosting a T-shirt drive to fundraise for the WRCP. All the profits go directly towards helping WRCP fulfill its mission. T-shirt purchases can be made from now through Aug. 23, and all shirts will ship once the campaign is over, with a rough delivery estimate of Sept. 13. Please consider donating to the WRCP cause by buying yourself a new shirt or hoodie. Your contributions go directly towards helping WRCP feed and clothe the community.