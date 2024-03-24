Women’s History Month at Kurn Hattin

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – March serves as Women’s History Month, honoring the leaders, activists, and role models – both past and present – who have risked their lives fighting for justice and equality.

The celebration evolved in the late 20th century from a “Women’s History Week” in California in the late 1970s, to a week-long national celebration in 1981, to finally earning national recognition in its month-long capacity in 1987.

At Kurn Hattin Homes for Children in Westminster, Vt., social studies and civics teacher Deborah Velto and one of her classes recently created a bulletin board honoring women who advocate or have advocated for equity, diversity, and inclusion.