BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Womens’ Fellowship of the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street, will hold an indoor “August Fling” on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will feature a tag sale, including jewelry, a food and bake sale, and a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Fellowship Hall is accessible to all; enter from the back door. Proceeds are earmarked for the Fellowship’s support of the church and its outreach to community.