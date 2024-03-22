WNESU preschool registration open

REGION – Vermont’s Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) Law, Act 166, is an entitlement to publicly-funded preschool for all 3-, 4-, and 5-year-old children. Vermont’s UPK law provides that your school district pays for 10 hours per week (35 weeks per year) of developmentally appropriate preschool experiences based on Vermont’s Early Learning Standards.

If you reside in Athens, Grafton, Rockingham, or Westminster, then your child is eligible to participate through Windham Northeast Supervisory Union (WNESU). Your child must be registered with Windham Northeast Supervisory Union. Your child must be 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2024, to be eligible.

WNESU has a tuition-free, publicly funded preschool program at two sites: in the Central Elementary School in Bellows Falls, and in the Westminster Elementary School in Westminster. These sites offer as much as a full school day free to WNESU families from all our districts. The deadline for public sites is April 12. Late applications will not be considered in the first drawing for the public sites. Late applications will be considered for later drawings as slots become available.

WNESU school districts pay tuition to prequalified private providers anywhere in Vermont for 10 hours per week of high-quality preschool. Families will continue to be charged fully for beyond the 10 hours per week during the academic year. Families must apply directly to the prequalified private provider they select, and complete a WNESU registration form. A list of prequalified programs can be found at www.brightfutures.dcf.state.vt.us. There is no deadline to apply for private providers.

Families can register online, or print out registration forms, at www.wnesu.org, under the “Family and Student Information and Resources” tab. For more information, call WNESU Early Education at 802-460-7824.