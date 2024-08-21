SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Acclaimed authors Eileen Charbonneau and Eileen O’Finlan are excited to present their novels about witches and vampires in New England. Their books, “Spectral Evidence” and “The Folklorist,” offer a thrilling look at how European beliefs about the supernatural changed when they arrived in America.

On Friday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m., Charbonneau and O’Finlan will be giving a special talk called “Witches and Vampires in New England,” in the Flinn Room at the Springfield Town Library. This event will dive into how these old European beliefs influenced early American history.

Charbonneau’s book, “Spectral Evidence,” is set during the Salem witch trials of 1692. It follows the story of Mary and Philip English, who were accused of being witches. Charbonneau says, “I thought I knew a lot about witches, but my research revealed much more. The real history of witch hunts is very different from what we see in movies and books.”

O’Finlan’s novel, “The Folklorist,” tells a story that takes place in two different times – 1830s Vermont, and the 1970s. It looks at the New England Vampire Panic of the 19th century through the eyes of a young scholar. O’Finlan shares, “Most of what we know about vampires comes from the book ‘Dracula,’ but vampire legends are much older. My book explores how these old beliefs were still strong in New England.”

Everyone is welcome to join this interesting discussion and learn more about the spooky side of history.