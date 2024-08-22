Windsor County state’s attorney community conversation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., join us at the Springfield Town Library for an interactive session with the Windsor County state’s attorney. This is your chance to ask questions, share concerns, and engage in a community conversation about important legal issues affecting our area. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with local law enforcement and voice your opinions.

Ward Goodenough has served as Windsor County state’s attorney since January 2020. He leads the office of 10 staff, including attorneys, victim advocates, and administrative assistants. Goodenough previously worked as a deputy state’s attorney in Windsor and Rutland counties.

Police Chief Jeff Burnham began his law enforcement career in the New Hampshire capital of Concord before working in Claremont, and eventually Lincoln. Raised in Brattleboro, Burnham said he relished the opportunity to move closer to his family, including his father, who is a resident of Springfield.

Meghan Place, victims advocate, has over a decade of advocacy experience. Meghan is a former trainer for the Vermont Police Academy, with an attendance of more than 30 law enforcement officers.

This event is free and open to the public. To sign up for a reminder, visit our calendar of events at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.