Windham Harvest Supper and Square Dance

WINDHAM, Vt. – Windham’s annual Harvest Supper and Square Dance returns for the first time since the Covid shutdowns. The feast begins on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m., at the historic Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Road, Windham, Vt., on the corner of Windham Hill Road. Look for the tall white steeple.

The traditional dinner is hosted and prepared by the Windham Community Organization (WCO). We will be serving ham, butternut squash, baked beans, scalloped potatoes (plus a gluten-free version), a vegetarian Mexican cornbread casserole, salad, sweet breads, rolls, and assorted homemade pies and desserts. The cost is discounted for children 12 and under, with a family rate available.

After dessert, Sally Newton will be calling the moves for an incredibly lively square dance. She will be accompanied by talented local musicians, many of whom are her relatives. Newton is excellent at explaining the dance moves and creating a fun atmosphere, so don’t be bashful. Donations are appreciated for our musicians and for square dance only. All proceeds benefit Windham area residents through WCO. Come on out for the last big fling before winter.