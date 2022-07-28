Windham Fire Company benefit

N. WINDHAM, Vt. – On Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, the Windham Volunteer Fire Company will hold their annual benefit auction and barbecue dinner at 290 White Rd., N. Windham, Vt., rain or shine. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with a basket party, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and a high-end raffle for a Weber grill, Yeti cooler, and a selection of meats. The basket party will end at 2:30 p.m.

Seating for the barbecue dinner begins at 5 p.m., with a Pie Auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. Winners of the silent auction and raffles will be announced after the Pie Auction, and hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and soda will be offered throughout the day previous to the barbecue. There is a cost to attend the dinner, with a reduced cost for children 12 and under.

Donations are appreciated to support the Fire Company. The Fire Company would like to include that they would not be able to survive if it were not for the generosity of friends and neighbors.