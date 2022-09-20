Windham County Assistant Judge certified

WINDHAM COUNTY, Vt. – Judge Howard Kalfus presided over a course of training of Assistant Judge Lamont Barnett to become certified in hearing Judicial Bureau (Traffic Court) matters. The day-long, weekly sessions began in August 2020 and continued through February 2021. After having received 160-180 hours of intensive training, Judge Lamont Barnett is now certified to hear Judicial Bureau cases.

To participate in the Judicial Bureau training, the judge was required to pass Introduction to Odyssey the Court’s new case management system. Part of the course involved a day at the Vermont Police Academy where the judge was given a tour and a demonstration and hands-on learning about RADAR and Laser speed-measuring devices. A panel discussion was held to discuss various offenses within the jurisdiction of the Judicial Bureau and the hearing process. The panel included Christopher Dall, Esq.; Daniel Richardson, Esq.; Lieutenant Tara Thomas, Vermont State Police; Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak; Sergeant Eric Shepard, Williston Police Department; Division of Liquor Control Inspector Matthew Gonyo; Animal Control Officer Cathy Barrows; and William Ward, Permitting and Inspections Director for the City of Burlington. Inspector Genevieve Paul, Department of Motor Vehicles and Sergeant Keith Gallant, Fish and Wildlife Department gave details on various state statutes and regulations.

A session was held with Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson. Mock hearings were done with Attorney David Sleigh and Department of Motor Vehicles Inspector Genevieve Paul.

After certification, Judge Barnett shadowed Judge Kalfus and then scheduled with his own dockets with Judge Kalfus sitting in with them. Judge Barnett is now “flying solo” and is one of four Judges hearing cases statewide.