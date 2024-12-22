Win-Win invites those concerned about climate change

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – If you’re a 60-or-older Windham or Windsor County citizen concerned about climate change, consider joining Win-Win on Monday, Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m., at the Rockingham Public Library in Bellows Falls. We’re the Win-Win Third Act Vermont regional group that meets every other Monday to discuss what’s going on locally and nationally, what we can do to make things better, and how we would do it.

Third Act is a climate change-oriented nonprofit developed by www.350.org founder Bill McKibben. In late 2022, he decided to create an organization that “harnesses an unparallelled generational power to safeguard our climate and democracy.”

The newly created Win-Win group of over a dozen very diverse citizens has begun to work on a variety of themes, from supporting New Yorkers’ push to encourage Gov. Hochul to sign that state’s Climate Change Superfund Act, to dealing with plastic on both individual and community levels, to learning what other states and regions are doing about these and related issues.

As Third Act Vermont’s website suggests, “Together, we will use our life experience, skills, and resources to build a better tomorrow. The climate crisis and threats to our democracy are the driving forces behind our efforts. Join us in this exciting journey.”

Find out more about the national organization at www.thirdact.org, and about Vermont activities and groups at www.thirdact.org/vermont – eight of the state’s 14 counties have or are developing regional groups.

For more information, contact Steve Crofter at steve.crofter@gmail.com or 802-275-4646.