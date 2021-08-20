Win a feast of Vermont-made foods

REGION – Do you love Vermont-made products? The Vermont Specialty Food Association sure does. Here’s your chance to win some of the best food and beverages in Vermont while supporting the producers that work hard to bring these delicious, innovative products to your table. From confections to pasta, coffee, to hot sauce, and so much more, our producers bring a taste of Vermont to every bite.

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is excited to host a two-week online raffle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 30, featuring Vermont specialty food and beverage products. Our goal is to highlight the delicious food and beverage producers right here in the Green Mountains while raising additional funds to help the organization get to the next level. Currently operating as a part-time association, VSFA is growing and we’re thinking outside the box to raise funds to help us support our members through increased education and marketing activities.

“Vermont’s specialty food and beverage producers are on the cutting edge of innovation, sustainability, and growth, all while supporting their communities and the working landscape of Vermont,” said Erin Sigrist, executive director of the Vermont Specialty Food Association. “We continue to see a surge in Vermont-made products and are excited to bring more support to this industry. This fundraiser will help the value-added industry continue to grow and keep our producers and their communities vibrant.”

Enter for a chance to win one of 10 gift boxes filled with Vermont specialty food and beverage products ranging in value! Learn more, purchase your tickets, or make a donation at www.go.eventgroovefundraising.com/supportvsfa.

Thank you to the following members for donating to our gift boxes: Bellcate School Dog Treats, Blake Hill Preserves, Blank Slate Kitchen, Branon Family Maple Orchards, Brown & Jenkins Coffee Roasters, Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, Butternut Mountain Farm, Dosa Kitchen, Family Tree Hemp Co, Fat Toad Farm, Frog Hollow Farm, goodMix Foods, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, Kestrel Coffee Roasters, Mad River Distillers, Mixed Up Nut Butter, MOCO – My Organic Coco, Nutty Life, Olivia’s Croutons, Sherpa Foods, Sidehill Farm, Sugar Bob’s Finest Kind, The Olive Table, The Yerbary, True North Granola, Vermont Artisan Coffee & Tea Co., Vermont Fresh Pasta, Vermont Moonlight Cookies, Vermont Nut Free Chocolates, Vermont Quince.

Thank you to our fundraiser sponsor, Gravel & Shea.

To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, or call their office at 802-839-1930.