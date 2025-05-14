Wilder Library Groundbreaking Ceremony

WESTON, Vt. – The groundbreaking ceremony for Wilder Memorial Library’s expansion project was held on Tuesday, May 6. The first shovels are in the ground.

The highly-anticipated project encompasses repairing and restoring the 200-year old building, adding an addition, providing fully-accessible spaces throughout, and more.

On hand were representatives from the library, Town of Weston, and architecture, construction, and engineering firms.

Pictured left to right are Ted Reeves, Reeves Consulting LLC; Mark Blanchard, VIS Construction Consultants; Gene Palma, library trustee; Wayne Granquist, library design and build committee chair; Fred Bellucci, vice president of estimating, Breadloaf Corporation; Jessica Clapp, library director; Barbara Lloyd, honorary library trustee; Paul Wyncoup, business development, Breadloaf Corporation; Jim Linville, Town of Weston Selectboard member; Deborah Granquist, chair, library board of trustees; Linda Saarnijoki, library trustee and Town of Weston Selectboard member; Amanda Gregware, project manager, Breadloaf Corporation; Rusty Davis, library expansion leadership committee member; and Ryan Foster, principal, Foster Architecture.