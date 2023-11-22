Why take part in the 2023 Apple Blossom?

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – When Kelly Flynn, former Apple Blossom Queen of 1966 and current Apple Blossom Committee Member, reached out to Apple Blossom participants and classmates of years past with curiosity and questions on their experience, she was amazed at the overwhelmingly warm and exciting response from many. One person wrote back that Apple Blossom was “The Prom of Proms!” So, if you are looking to participate this year, these former participants would absolutely encourage it, as this will be something very memorable for you and your entire court for years to come.

Kelly asked, “Why should I consider anything about the Apple Blossom?” Responses ranged, but “tradition” was among many of the answers. This tradition runs deep and strong not only at Springfield Hospital, but also in our communities and in area families.

A few others were excited that they got to dress up. What’s not to like about dressing up? This is your opportunity to dress to impress and be presented to a live audience and on SAPA TV. Our on-stage attire this year is not only affordable, but absolutely stunning.

Many others stated that their parents encouraged them to participate for reasons that varied, from joining the tea and breakfast, to building character for the real thing one day. We know, we know; the last thing you probably want to do is something your parents recommend. However, previous contestants noted how much fun they had throughout the entire process. From rehearsals to the show, these teens had a blast together and created a lasting bond for years to come. It was a way for seniors to get to know other seniors that they may not have known so well. They also really enjoyed doing the dance numbers with the younger children, and some remain in touch with their young counterparts to this day.

An escort, now known as a partner, provided this laugh-inducing anecdote. “We were the highlight of the show. Even though we had two left feet, the director showed us how to do it. We did fun dances/numbers. In fact, we were the comedic interludes. We had top hats that kept falling off. We scrambled to get them. The entire audience laughed and applauded. There was no pressure on us. We were not going to be queen or in the court.” Another member of the Class of 1966 wrote in with regret for missing it, saying, “I wanted to be an escort, but no contestant asked me. I wish I had done the asking.”

With that said, we urge our seniors and young children to apply and join this year. We are planning a comeback of comebacks as we reintroduce Apple Blossom back into the community after a hiatus during the pandemic. A former Apple Blossom participant says if you think you are “too busy with other activities, you may regret not spending the two hours of rehearsal each Sunday afternoon when you hear how much fun the participants and escorts are having.”

Another former participant suggests that if you’re on the fence for joining, please “talk with a previous participant or member of the committee about your concerns. They will keep your concerns anonymous and help you work through the decision. Then they will help you apply and coach you through the whole process.”

All in all, we hope to see our community seniors and young children participate this year in a fabulous show. And what’s a show without our fun and engaging audience, too? Please save the date for Apple Blossom 2024 – May 3 and 4. Applications for contestants and their partners is Dec. 19. Young children’s applications are due Jan. 19, 2024. For more information, visit www.springfieldhospital.org/fundraising-events.

Written by Meaghan Yuska.