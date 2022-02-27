Whiting Library to host solar energy roundtable

CHESTER, Vt. – Curious about solar energy and if it might be a good idea for your home? Whiting Library will present a virtual roundtable discussion via Zoom on residential solar energy on March 8, from 7-8:30 p.m. If you’re interested in renewable energy, come listen, learn, and ask questions.

This roundtable offers the opportunity to better understand solar technology and will provide useful information for those considering converting to, or expanding, home solar systems. Topics will include the efficiency of solar energy in southern Vermont, incentives to reduce costs, battery storage, and the siting of solar arrays. The roundtable discussion will include representatives from Green Mountain Solar, Net Zero Renewable Resources, and SunCommon. Chester resident and retired solar industry executive Tim Roper will moderate the discussion.

This free informational event is open to everyone, and will include time for your questions to industry experts. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance by calling 802-875-2277 or emailing whitinglibrary1@gmail.com. All registrants will receive a reminder email prior to the event.