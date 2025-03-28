Whiting Library selected by PLA to boost digital literacy

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library is among more than 100 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to increase digital literacy using www.digitallearn.org resources, powered by a generous $2.7 million contribution from AT&T. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive and the new PLA Digital Navigator Workshop Incentive support public libraries in their work of improving basic digital skills among families and communities. The workshops will utilize DigitalLearn training materials, created in collaboration with AT&T, that are freely available to anyone through www.digitallearn.org and AT&T ScreenReady.

PLA President Michael Lambert said, “PLA is proud to support public libraries in being at the forefront of boosting digital literacy skills and bridging the digital divide in their communities. With another year of PLA’s sustained collaboration with AT&T, more learners across the nation than ever before will get connected to vital digital literacy skills and technology resources at the library.”

PLA’s free training site, www.digitallearn.org, helps community members build skills and confidence using technology. Whiting Library’s efforts will focus on targeted outreach and training for senior citizens, but anyone is encouraged to attend one of our workshops, or to call the library for assistance. Workshops will be held at Whiting Library, on Fridays, at 1 p.m. Whiting Library is located at 117 Main Street, Chester, Vt.

Workshop topics include Using a PC, on April 4; Internet Basics, Friday, on April 11; Email Basics, on April 18; Cybersecurity Basics, on April 25; Videoconfereing Basics, on May 3; Android Mobile Devices Basics, on May 9; and iOS Mobile Devices Basics, on May 23.

Please contact the library at 802-875-2277 to reserve a spot at one of these workshops. For more details, call or visit www.whitinglibrary.org.