Whiting Library reopening by appointment

CHESTER, Vt. – The Whiting Library at 117 Main Street in Chester announces the reopening of the library building to the public by appointment only, beginning Aug. 3, 2020. Patrons of the library will be required to call in advance at 802-875-2277 to schedule a 25-minute appointment slot. Appointments will be available Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m., and 12:30 p.m.

One household group of up to four people can come into the library during an appointment to browse and check out books, use the public computers, and photocopy, scan, and print. We ask that you refrain from sitting and reading, playing with toys, or doing crafts. The basement level book sale and meeting room will remain closed.

Everyone entering the library will be required to wear a facemask. We will have single-use paper facemasks available for those who come for their appointment without a mask. For anyone who does not want to wear a mask, we are happy to offer front porch pickup of materials and photocopy and print services. Staff will also be wearing masks and maintaining their physical distance. We will have hand sanitizer available and wipe down high-touch surfaces between patrons.

Please check our website, www.thewhitinglibrary.org, or call 802-875-2277 for more details about visiting the library. Check back frequently for service changes as plans will adapt as we see how things go. Signing up for the library newsletter or following us on Facebook or Instagram are the easiest ways to stay up to date with the library.

Front porch pickup is still happening and remains the preferred method of checking out books, as it keeps everyone safer and allows the library to serve more people. Now is a great time to sign up for a library card if you haven’t done so yet. Cards are free for Chester and Andover residents with a small yearly fee for non-residents. There’s still time to sign up for our youth and adult summer reading programs and enter to win fun prizes. We look forward to seeing you soon!