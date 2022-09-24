Whiting Library receives grant to diversify collection

CHESTER, Vt. – Thanks to a grant from the Vermont Department of Libraries (VTLIB) as part of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Whiting Library has received $1,715 to purchase books and supplies. With the distribution of these grant funds, VTLIB encouraged public libraries in Vermont to spend this second round of ARPA funding for libraries to focus on increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the libraries’ collections.

A diverse collection means that the library contain content by and about a wide array of people and cultures to authentically reflect a variety of ideas, information, stories, and experiences. Whiting Library spent $500 on diverse books for the youth department, $500 for the adult collection, $415 for large print books, and the remaining $300 on craft supplies for the library’s new Cricut machine. The Cricut machine was purchased with a summer programming grant from VTLIB and will be used to create take-and-make children’s craft projects as well as new signage throughout the library.

The Library is excited to share this influx of new reading materials and inspired craft creations with the community and encourage everyone in Chester and Andover to sign up for a free library card. September is National Library Card Sign Up Month and what better time to get your free library card than right now when the Library has a plethora of great new books? Of course, the library regularly purchases 30-40 new books every month thanks to generous donations by our annual fundraisers. Every fundraising dollar supports the library in a big way. As of Jan. 1, 2022 Whiting Library is also fine free. We do still have a check-out period for books, and encourage you to bring the books back on time, just without the financial stress.