Whiting Library provides Front Porch Pick-up

CHESTER, Vt. – The Whiting Library is now providing Front Porch Pick-up of library materials only. Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the area, we are discontinuing entry by appointment. We look forward to resuming appointments when case counts go down. In the meantime, we are still here for you!

You can search the library catalog online, give us a call at 802-875-2277, or send an email to request materials for pick-up. Don’t forget, the library also offers you access to thousands of eBooks and audiobooks through ListenUp! Vermont. Library cards are free to everyone in Chester and Andover, so sign up today to get your library card number and start accessing all of our great online resources.

The Youth Services department continues to offer many programs for young patrons, including virtual preschool story time each Friday at 11 a.m. on Zoom. There is also a book club for middle grade kids each Wednesday at 1 p.m. on Zoom. The latest program addition is a monthly Arts & Craft Club meet-up for children of all ages beginning this December. Sign up and each first Wednesday of the month come pick up a take-and-make craft bag at the Whiting Library. You will receive directions, templates, and supplies to make fun and interesting craft projects at home. Remember, librarian Carrie King is always here to field your questions and coordinate projects that interest you and your kids. Get in touch with her directly at whitinglibrary3@gmail.com.

It’s that special giving time of year and Whiting’s “Paws of Motion” month encourages animal lovers to share in the gift of giving to the Springfield Humane Society from Dec. 1-31. During this festive season, let’s show a little extra love to our furry friends by stocking the SHS with much-needed supplies. Check out our website for a list of most needed items. Each donation enters you into a raffle to win a gift basket of amazing artisan products. Please bring donations to the library during our regular Front Porch Pick-up hours.

Lastly, this is your advance notice that Whiting Library will change opening hours starting Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. The new hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a change of days from Monday to Tuesday opening, but will be the same number of open hours that your library is here to serve you. You can keep in touch with Whiting Library news on our website, www.whitinglibrary.org, by signing up for our electronic newsletter, or on our Facebook or Instagram pages.