Whiting Library offers both art on display and art classes

CHESTER, Vt. – A new community art exhibit is now on display at Whiting Library for everyone to enjoy at their leisure. The exhibit is called, “Painting from the Heart,” and is presented by the Stone Village Art Guild. Stop by the library and take in a variety of art forms, including watercolor, pastel, and mixed media from nine talented local artists. The exhibit will be up from March 23 to June 21, 2022, and can be seen any time the library is open – Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Select works are also available for purchase.

The Stone Village Art Guild is a welcoming group of artists. They meet both in-person and on Zoom on Wednesdays from 2–4 p.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Church in Chester. All aritsts, new or experienced, are welcome to join.

Kathy Giurtino, of the Stone Village Art Guild, will be offering a four-week drawing class at the library this spring. The class will meet from 2–4 p.m. on April 29 and May 6, 13, and 20. Class size is limited to six participants, so registration is required to attend. Please contact the library at 802-875-2277, or visit the library to sign up. Participants must be available for all four classes in the series to sign up. Materials will be provided.